CNN’s Brian Stelter ‘gutted’ by coronavirus, Trump’s response, ‘crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives’

CNN media critic Brian Stelter “hit a wall” and had an emotional breakdown last weekend over coronavirus fears and dismay over President Donald Trump’s leadership during the pandemic.

The “Reliable Sources” host admitted that his overwhelming emotions caused him to miss his newsletter deadline Friday night for the first time in years.

I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. Tears that had been waiting a month to escape. I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else. https://t.co/dIDujZZvQZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 18, 2020

“Last night, I hit a wall,” Stelter tweeted Saturday. “Gutted by the death toll. Disturbed by the govt’s shortcomings. Dismayed by political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality. Worried about friends who are losing jobs; kids who are missing school; and senior citizens who are living in fear.

“I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives,” he added. “Tears that had been waiting a month to escape. I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else.” – READ MORE

