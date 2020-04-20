WATCH: Pro-Trump Super PAC Launches $10M Ad Buy Highlighting Biden’s Ties to China

One of the biggest super PACs backing President Donald Trump’s reelection is launching a $10 million ad buy highlighting Joe Biden’s ties to China amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

America First Action, which has already raised more than $19 million to boost Trump, is focusing its ads on Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin—three pivotal swing states likely to decided the outcome of 2020 race.

The biggest ad buy, constituting $5.5. million, will be in Pennsylvania, specifically the state’s western and north-east regions where Trump flipped long Democratic strongholds in 2016.

Each ad is targeted specifically to the state in which it will air, with many of themes already having been poll tested to ensure they appeal to the highest number of voters possible. – READ MORE

