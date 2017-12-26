Entertainment
CNN: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Is ‘Inherently Sexist,’ Should Be ‘Retired’
Even holiday classics like It’s a Wonderful Life have come under vicious scrutiny in our politically correct, brave new world, with CNN openly questioning whether the beloved film is secretly sexist and should, therefore, be “retired” from American culture.
CNN writer Carol Costello says she has “cooled to classics like ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’” lamenting that in a post-Harvey Weinstein world, she can never again watch that movie “in the same way [she] did when [she] was a kid” because she keeps wondering if it is “inherently sexist.”
Seen through the revisionist prism of radical feminism, the classic Frank Capra film starring James Stewart and Donna Reed becomes part of a patriarchal plot to keep women subjected to men.
“Perhaps it is time we retire these dinosaurs and bask in a brighter, more equitable future,” Costello writes. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
It’s a Wonderful Life has come under scrutiny, as CNN questions whether the film is secretly sexist and should be “retired” from American culture.