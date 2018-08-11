CNN Under Fire for Omitting Key Detail About School Shooter Training Compound

CNN was under fire for omitting the words “Muslim extremists” in their report on Tuesday about the child compound case in New Mexico.

Police found 11 missing children starved and abused in New Mexico and in court documents, they reported that the men were training the children to commit mass school shootings, as reported by The Daily Caller.

According to Biz Pac Review, Hogrefe reaffirmed that FBI analysts also said that the suspects are “extremists of the Muslim belief.”

Wahhaj’s father also has ties to Muslim rights groups and “was an un-indicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing.”

When CNN first reported on the incident, they had the original police statement with the Muslim extremist phrase included. However, they decided to delete the phrase later on, with no editor’s note to explain that they had deleted the “Muslim” reference. – READ MORE

A left-leaning news publication published an article this week profiling CNN’s Jim Acosta, suggesting that the White House correspondent has “lost the fight” and become a “performance journalist” rather than a real reporter.

The Atlantic published “Jim Acosta’s Dangerous Brand of Performance Journalism” on Tuesday, which accuses the professional provocateur of “amplifying the president’s anti-press campaign.”

“Whenever a reporter who has not been kidnapped by terrorists, shot by an assailant, or won a big prize becomes an actor in her own story, she has lost the fight,” The Atlantic’s Todd Purdum wrote. “Or in this case, reinforced the corrosive, cynical, and deeply dangerous feedback loop that has convinced Trump’s most fervent supporters that his relentless brief against the press has merit: FAKE NEWS! SAD!”

Purdue noted that the White House press briefings have become “a circus of reportorial self-expression” and “self-promotion,” things that Acosta has seemingly built his personal brand on.- READ MORE

