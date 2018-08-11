Buzz Aldrin Loves Trump’s Space Force, ‘One Giant Leap in the Right Direction’

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin called President Donald Trump’s Space Force proposal “one giant leap in the right direction” on Friday.

Aldrin, the second man to step on the moon in 1969, announced on Twitter his support for the president’s potential extension of the military.

One giant leap in the right direction. #SpaceForce https://t.co/3ZAvB2Oex4 — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) August 10, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence called Thursday for an established Space Force by 2020.

“The Space Force will not be built from scratch. This is a critical step toward’s establishing the Space Force as the sixth branch of our armed forces,” Pence said during a speech at the Pentagon, according to CNBC. – READ MORE

The Space Force is a potential sixth branch of the military that Trump proposed in March. Pence outlined four steps to “evolve our space capabilities” that will be echoed in a Pentagon report set to be released Thursday.

The report calls for the creation of the U.S. Space Command as a first step. It will be a “new command structure for the physical domain of space led by a four-star flag officer … to ensure integration across the military,” Pence said.

The second step is creating an “elite group of warfighters” drawn from men and women in all branches of the military who will specialize in space operations, Pence said.

The third step is creating a joint organization called the Space Development Agency that will focus on giving members of the U.S. Space Force the most cutting-edge technologies without “red tape,” Pence said.

The fourth and final step is creating the position of assistant secretary of defense for space. It will be “a single civilian position reporting to the Secretary of Defense,” Pence said.- READ MORE

