CNN Thinks Trump’s New Obama Nickname Might Have ‘Racial Undertones’ (VIDEO)

During Tuesday’s edition of The Lead With Jake Tapper, former State Department spokeswoman and Obama communications director under President Obama Jen Psaki accused President Trump’s new nickname for the former President, “Cheatin’ Obama” of having racial undertones.

President Trump, who has become known for branding opponents in both political parties with nicknames, finally unveiled a nickname for his predecessor. When pointing to a Rasmussen poll showing that he had a 50 percent approval rating, the President said that his approval rating was higher than that of “Cheatin’ Obama” at the same time during his presidency.

Host Jake Tapper asked Psaki, now a CNN contributor, for her take on the nickname. According to Psaki:“Given Trump’s history, you can also guess that he might have, there might be racial undertones there. He was the founder of the birther movement. Perhaps I’m going to a very evil place with that but I think that history tells us that’s a possibility.” – READ MORE

