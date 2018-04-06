Dem Rep: I’ll Work With Trump on Immigration ‘When His Ideas Aren’t Stupid’ (VIDEO)

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego (Ariz.) said Thursday that he will “gladly” work with President Donald Trump on immigration policy “when his ideas aren’t stupid.”

Gallego made the comment on CNN after the network played a clip from Wednesday’s White House press briefing, during which White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about Gallego’s concerns over the cost of sending National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I don’t think you can put a cost on American life. The president sees securing the border as a national security issue and protecting Americans,” Sanders said. “If that congressman is so concerned, maybe he ought to show up and support legislation that would fix these problems instead of blaming the president, who is actually trying to do something about it.” – READ MORE

