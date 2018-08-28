CNN ‘Stands By’ Refuted Report On Trump Tower

On July 27, CNN reported that “sources with knowledge” of the issue told the outlet that Donald Trump’s embattled former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was willing to testify to the special counsel that his former client had prior knowledge about the infamous Trump Tower meeting involving a Russian lawyer. Despite that claim now being refuted by multiple reports, CNN says they “stand by” their reporting.

But on Sunday, The Washington Post presented strong evidence debunking CNN’s “sources with knowledge,” one of whom was reportedly Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis.

Davis “pull[ed] back” his claims that Cohen knew about the meeting in advance, the Post reports, and “expressed regret for not being clearer in assertions he made to reporters.”

Despite the mounting evidence debunking CNN’s report, CNN’s Brian Stelter announced Sunday that CNN won’t retract the story. “We stand by our story, and are confident in our reporting of it,” he wrote. – READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. says CNN is covering for “leftist hack” Carl Bernstein, a former Washington Post reporter, over a Trump Tower story.

The July 27 story, written by Bernstein of Watergate fame, CNN staffer Jim Sciutto, a former official in the Barack Obama administration, and Marshall Cohen, claimed President Trump knew about a meeting in Trump Tower in which a Russian woman said she would deliver negative campaign research on Hillary Clinton.

Comical to watch @CNN covering for leftist hack @carlbernstein. He & Obama staffer @jimsciutto obviously got story wrong. CNN "stands by" it anyway, defending literal fake news. 3 "reporters" were fired for false CNN hit on @Scaramucci & this is FAR worse! https://t.co/KdgpXfGhgT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 27, 2018

Lanny Davis, a longtime Clinton confidante and now an attorney for Cohen, “is backing away from confident assertions he made that Cohen has information to share with investigators that shows Trump knew in 2016 of Russian efforts to undermine Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton,” The Washington Post reported.

Davis said in an interview this weekend that he “is no longer certain about claims he made to reporters on background and on the record in recent weeks about what Cohen knows about Trump’s awareness of the Russian efforts,” said the story.– READ MORE