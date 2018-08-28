Report: Google News Results Overwhelmingly Favor CNN, Excludes Conservative Sources

Google News Is Overwhelmingly Biased In Favor Of Left-wing News Outlets, Featuring Articles From Cnn Above All Others, And Excluding Conservative Sources, According To A Report By Pj Media.

PJ Media discovered that left-wing news outlets appear in Google News search results most frequently, with most popular conservative outlets completely absent from the list.

CNN dominated the search results for “Trump,” “with nearly twice as many results returned as the second-place finisher, the Washington Post.”

“Other left-leaning outlets also fared well, including NBC, CNBC, The Atlantic, and Politico,” PJ Media reported, adding that the “only right-leaning sites to appear in the top 100 were The Wall Street Journal and Fox News with 3 and 2 results respectively.”

“PJ Media did not appear in the first 100 results,” they continued. “Nor did National Review, The Weekly Standard, Breitbart, The Blaze, The Daily Wire, Hot Air, Townhall, Red State, or any other conservative-leaning sites except the two listed above.”- READ MORE

Google is rolling out a feature that allows users to hear positive news stories on command, an effort developed in conjunction with a journalism group focusing on combating negative news fatigue.

The feature, announced this week in a blog post, will exist on Google Assistant devices and will play a randomly selected positive news story focusing on an individual or a group solving a problem when prompted with the voice command “tell me something good.”

“Just say ‘Hey Google, tell me something good’ to receive a brief news summary about people who are solving problems for our communities and our world,” the company wrote in a blog post.

The feature, Google notes, is an “experiment worth trying” because it is directly designed to improve users’ experiences. – READ MORE