CNN Runs Luxury Travel, BBQ Ads During Climate Town Hall (VIDEO)

CNN ran advertisements from a luxury travel company and a restaurant chain promoting meat dishes during its town hall on climate change Wednesday night.

At the town hall, candidates proposed transitioning to electric vehicles to limit emissions from travel and limiting meat consumption.

In the middle of an appearance from South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, CNN ran commercials from “the world’s first luxury travel subscription” from Inspirato Pass and restaurant chain Golden Corral’s “endless sirloin and St. Louis-style ribs.”

The Inspirato Pass advertises "endless travel" in "hundreds of destinations around the world," which would involve air travel climate activists have argued harms the environment.