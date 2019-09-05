California bill would ban school suspensions for defiance and disruptive behavior

A California bill that passed the state Senate and Assembly last month would prohibit schools from suspending students from school solely for the reason of “willful defiance,” according to the Sacramento Bee.

The bill, SB 419, is a part of an effort in the state to reduce suspensions overall, and the next proposed step in that effort is to prevent public and charter schools from suspending students through eighth grade for disruptive behavior. Such suspensions are already banned for students in kindergarten through third grade.

Under the law, teachers would still be able to suspend students from their classroom for up to two days for disruptive behavior.

Democratic state Sen. Nancy Skinner of Berkeley, who wrote the bill, said the goal “needs to be to keep kids in school and to have them be successful.” – READ MORE