CNN PERSONALITIES PRAISE TRUMP’S 9/11 SPEECH: ‘BEAUTIFULLY WRITTEN’

“CNN Newsroom” host Poppy Harlow and the network’s senior political analyst David Gergen praised President Donald Trump’s 9/11 speech Tuesday, agreeing it was one of the best speeches of his presidency.

“Quite a tribute there to the American lives lost, murdered on 9/11, from the president speaking just now in Shanksville, Pennsylvania,” Harlow said.

Gergen called the speech “thoughtful” and “beautifully written” and predicted it would unite Americans. He also urged Trump to continue this style of delivery for the remainder of his presidency.

“It’s beautifully written. Very thoughtful speech by the president. I think easily one of his best speeches,” Gergen said. – READ MORE