Teen Vogue Publishes A ‘Guide To Anarchy’ And It’s Just As Fantastic As You’d Expect

Over the weekend, Teen Vogue took on the timely and pressing topic of “anti-Fascism,” the cultural significance of “anarchy,” and how high schoolers can get involved with their local black-clad resistance, should they decide that simply tweeting about President Donald Trump is proving ineffectual (not that Antifa has really scored many points in that direction, either).

The guide, authored by a “New York City anarchist” and buried in between think pieces on Ariana Grande and skin care for the acne-ravaged, begins by setting out a definition of anarchy that sounds startlingly like a definition of socialism, disguised as anarchy.

“Anarchism is a radical, revolutionary leftist political philosophy that advocates for the abolition of government, hierarchy, and all other unequal systems of power,” she writes. “It seeks to replace what its proponents view as inherently oppressive institutions — like a capitalist society or the prison industrial complex — with nonhierarchical, horizontal structures powered by voluntary associations between people.”

Most of all, though, “anarchists” in the vein of Antifa are “opposed” to anything that isn’t totally intersectional, and the ones the author associates with view themselves as … of course … radically socialist. Her form of “anarchism” involves a vast collective, where no one owns any personal property and the people engage in “community ownership of the means of production.” – READ MORE