CNN On ‘Chappaquiddick’: It Was Poor Ted Kennedy’s ‘Darkest Hour.’ Twitter Explodes With Outrage.

Posted on by
On Tuesday, CNN decided to tweet about its coverage of “Chappaquiddick,” the new film revolving around Senator Ted Kennedy and the drowning of Mary Jo Kopechne in the back seat of Kennedy’s car.

It wasn’t just the tweet that completely ignored the real tragedy of Kopechne’s death while moaning over Kennedy’s poor feelings; even the article it linked to started like this: “Director John Curran was at first hesitant to sign on for ‘Chappaquiddick,’ a film that explores a tragic chapter in the life of Sen. Ted Kennedy.”

On Tuesday, CNN decided to tweet about its coverage of "Chappaquiddick," the new film revolving around Senator Ted Kennedy and the drowning of Mary Jo Kopechne in the back seat of Kennedy's car.
