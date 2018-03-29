Politics
CNN On ‘Chappaquiddick’: It Was Poor Ted Kennedy’s ‘Darkest Hour.’ Twitter Explodes With Outrage.
On Tuesday, CNN decided to tweet about its coverage of “Chappaquiddick,” the new film revolving around Senator Ted Kennedy and the drowning of Mary Jo Kopechne in the back seat of Kennedy’s car.
"Chappaquiddick" explores one of Sen. Ted Kennedy's darkest hours https://t.co/bsLhkMWJKP pic.twitter.com/qUJFxcluUa
— CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2018
It wasn’t just the tweet that completely ignored the real tragedy of Kopechne’s death while moaning over Kennedy’s poor feelings; even the article it linked to started like this: “Director John Curran was at first hesitant to sign on for ‘Chappaquiddick,’ a film that explores a tragic chapter in the life of Sen. Ted Kennedy.”
poor guy https://t.co/jfCZIUIWT7
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 27, 2018
Sad. Kennedy was the real victim, after all. https://t.co/zRt9n0fiWK
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 27, 2018
BREAKING: It was a little bit darker for Mary Jo Kopechne, morons pic.twitter.com/mW5jgbRjhy
— ☠Problematic AF™ Redux☠ (@EF517_V3) March 27, 2018
Correction, Mary Joe's darkest hours.
— Luke Comstock (@LukeComstock76) March 27, 2018
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Tuesday, CNN decided to tweet about its coverage of “Chappaquiddick,” the new film revolving around Senator Ted Kennedy and the drowning of Mary Jo Kopechne in the back seat of Kennedy’s car.