CNN Leaps Into The Toilet: Network Aired 195 Uses of ‘Shithole’ on Friday

In the contest for Most Offended News Network after President Trump reportedly referred to African nations as “s***hole” countries, CNN wins hands down. NewsBusters staff combed through CNN transcripts on Nexis for the S-hole word in the 24 hours of January 12 – the first full day after The Washington Post reported the controversy – and found CNN staffers and CNN guests uncorked the profanity 195 times in one day.

That doesn’t count Saturday, Sunday or Monday. They could be headed for 1,000 by now. It also doesn’t count the amount of time they put the S-word on screen (sometimes twice, as you can see on Cuomo’s temporary prime time show.)

Compare that to Fox News Channel. Their curse count was zero. FNC told staff and guests not to say it.

Some hours of Friday were much more aggressive in their use of the word. Don Lemon’s show CNN Tonight used 33 S-bombs — 22 in the 10 pm hour, and another 11 at 11 pm. Lemon did everything but ask if the missing Malaysian jet vanished into an S-hole. – READ MORE

Liberals claim to be “tolerant” and “inclusive” — until someone dares to disagree with them.

That hypocrisy was on full display during a recent exchange on CNN, when a leftist anti-Trump “Republican” lashed out at a fellow guest with threats for not having the same views.

Rick Wilson is a GOP political strategist, but he’s also a notorious “never Trumper” who has made vile attacks on supporters of the president in the past.

Wilson was up to his old dirty tricks on Thursday, when another panelist named John Fredericks stated that the president’s recent “s**thole” comment about nations was about the economic reality of those countries, not race.

Things got heated quickly, after the anti-Trumper all but called his fellow guest a KKK member. Wilson flippantly told Fredericks to “go on Amazon, order yourself a pointy white hat, head down to Home Depot and get the wood to build a burning cross.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

CNN stepped way over the line Thursday night calling the President of the United State Donald Trump a racist.

But that’s not even the worst of it. A CNN panel member dropped the “N” word.

Twice.

Then dropped the “S” word to describe Latinos.

And Asians another vicious slur.

CNN’s Don Lemon also called most of white America racists and Trump supporters racists too.

All based on a hearsay newspaper article in a fake news Washington Post.

Lemon was unhinged and deranged, almost at one point openly threatening Trump supporters.

Lemon was seemingly bordering on tears at times, like a scorn prom queen.

Anyone who is not mad about Trump’s alleged comments — where he supposedly called Haiti a “shithole” — is also a racist, according to Lemon’s lucid rant.

This broadcast was a complete disgrace and beyond shocking for all Patriots.