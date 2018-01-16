Samantha Power’s account of her 2016 election watch party is either the saddest or the funniest thing you’ll read today

The former ambassador hosted an election night viewing party in 2016 for a group of powerful and influential women, including former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Bill Clinton apologist Gloria Steinem. HBO was even there to document the entire thing. Things obviously didn’t go as planned.

At her 2016 viewing party, Power continued, “you really see what so many people went through, which was all of that sense of promise and excitement, and frankly, a dose of complacency. And then, it slowly dawning on us that not only was this going to be much closer than anybody anticipated, but that it was not going to end well.”

She add, “And for me, every time I see that, I am haunted most, actually, by the images of my children, who were running around the apartment for much of the night, but when the election is called, my daughter, who at that time is four, is just lying in my lap, kind of like this pale, Irish statue, and there’s something about the way she’s lying, I don’t know, that just makes her look like she’s the one who’s going to inherit … what he does is on her, right?”

If you think that’s bad, you’re in for a treat.

“It’s like we’ve somehow collectively landed in this place, but the people who are going to feel this, and be affected by this are these innocents. And as it happens, I was looking at a young child, but there’s so many other innocents who are being subjected to the cruelty, as we speak here today,” Power said.

She added, “But yes, I think that scene moves viewers the most because it triggers, I think, a kind of post-traumatic stress about their own election night experience, which mirrored mine.” – READ MORE

The former UN Ambassador attacked President Trump for inaction earlier in his presidency. A short time later, Trump did what Obama never could.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power offered a tepid defense of the Obama administration’s inaction in Syria in a recent interview with Politico’s Susan Glasser, even though she attacked President Trump for a similar stance last year.

But in her interview with Glasser, Power said this new film will show that the Obama administration was “trying,” and their “purity of motive” made them successful:

And not always getting right. Syria is the best example of that. But the integrity of the effort, and the relative—I know it sounds saccharine, but the relative purity of the motive for all of the differences among us, and how to get things done, it’s about trying to bring peace and make the world more stable.– READ MORE

Samantha Power, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was ‘unmasking’ at such a rapid pace in the final months of the Obama administration that she averaged more than one request for every working day in 2016 – and even sought information in the days leading up to President Trump’s inauguration, multiple sources close to the matter told Fox News.

Two sources, who were not authorized to speak on the record, said the requests to identify Americans whose names surfaced in foreign intelligence reporting, known as unmasking, exceeded 260 last year. One source indicated this occurred in the final days of the Obama White House.

The details emerged ahead of an expected appearance by Power next month on Capitol Hill. She is one of several Obama administration officials facing congressional scrutiny for their role in seeking the identities of Trump associates in intelligence reports – but the interest in her actions is particularly high.

In a July 27 letter to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said the committee had learned “that one official, whose position had no apparent intelligence-related function, made hundreds of unmasking requests during the final year of the Obama Administration.” – READ MORE