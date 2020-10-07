CNN host panics over clip of Trump removing face mask: ‘That’s going to kill people’ (VIDEO)

CNN host John Berman panicked Tuesday morning when, during a panel discussion on his program about President Donald Trump, a producer played a clip of the president removing his face mask.

After being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, Trump promptly returned to the White House, where his wife, first lady Melania Trump, has been battling her own coronavirus infection.

Upon walking onto a balcony at the White House, Trump, still technically infected with COVID-19, removed his face mask before saluting Marine One as the presidential helicopter departed the White House lawn. – READ MORE

