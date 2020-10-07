Over 2,000 LA County Voters Received ‘Faulty’ Ballots with No Way to Vote for President

Over 2,000 voters in Los Angeles County received “faulty” ballots which lacked a section to vote for the President of the United States, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office confirmed on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, roughly 2,100 voters received the flawed ballots, missing the section to cast a vote for the office of the presidency. The outlet reported that the ballots were primarily confined to those in the Woodland Hills area.

“I’ve always been an in-person voter, so I wasn’t even planning on looking at the ballot until the day I was going to vote,” Woodland Hills resident Christy Gargalis said, explaining that she compared her ballot to her husband’s and sister’s ballots — both of which were missing the section to vote for the president as well.

“Something told me that this was a different election, a different year, and I just had to check my ballot, and I’m glad I did,” she said, adding that her “neighbors on Nextdoor all have the same problem.” – READ MORE

