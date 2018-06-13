CNN Host Fears Trump Is Too Jetlagged to Know What He’s Doing (VIDEO)

So we’re finally here. The Tuesday (Singapore time) summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un was something the liberal media were doubtful would ever happen, but here we are.

When the two leaders were just a couple of hours from meeting each other, the liberal media were grasping at straws to find some way to attack and discredit the summit. On Monday’s (U.S. time) edition of CNN’s OutFront, host Erin Burnett was so desperate to find something to complain and fear monger about she actually suggested Trump was too jetlagged to be effective. It was something her panel pounced on to sew concern about the President’s ability to strike a deal.

When Burnett started her program, her greatest concern was that Trump and Kim would first meet one-on-one with no one else there but their translators. “And we do understand it will be one-on-one. Just the two men and their translators. Now, President Trump seems to have slept little if at all, that’s the issue with Asian jet-lag,” she fretted as she noted he was up early tweeting criticism of his “hatters.” – READ MORE

