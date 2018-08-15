CNN COVERED ROB PORTER ALLEGATIONS MORE THAN 24 TIMES AS MUCH AS ELLISON

CNN covered domestic abuse allegations against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter more than 24 times as much as they have covered abuse allegations against DNC deputy chair Keith Ellison.

On February 7, 2018 — the day after Porter’s ex-wives accused him of being physically abusive — CNN gave one hour and 40 minutes to the allegations. The horrific accusations were discussed in detail on multiple occasions, and several panels debated the process for Porter’s security clearance and whether or not the White House know about the allegations previously.

Comparatively, as of 9 a.m. on August 14 — the second day after the Ellison story broke — CNN had dedicated just four minutes and 21 seconds to the scandal.

Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee who is running for attorney general in Minnesota, is being accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan. – READ MORE

The co-chair of the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Keith Ellison, was accused of emotional and physical abuse by an ex-girlfriend who said: “You know you did that to me.”

Ellison responded to the allegations Sunday, issuing a brief statement that said, “I never behaved in this way.”

The allegations surfaced Saturday night from Karen Monahan after her son alleged in a Facebook post that he had seen text messages from Ellison threatening her and video of the congressman screaming obscenities at her as he dragged her off a bed by her feet, The Associated Press reported.

“My brother and I watched out mom come out of pure hell after getting out of her relationship with Keith Ellison,” 25-year-old Austin Monahan said.

On Sunday, Karen Monahan said that what her son posted was the truth.- READ MORE