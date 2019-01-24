CNN commentator: MAGA hat just as upsetting as KKK hood (VIDEO)

CNN commentator Angela Rye said the red “Make America Great Again” hat from President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign is just as upsetting for her to look at as a Ku Klux Klan hood.

Rye — also an attorney and Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee board member — was on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” Tuesday night and discussed last week’s controversial standoff between white Catholic high schooler Nick Sandmann and Native American activist Nathan Phillips on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Many in the media have insisted Sandmann got in Phillips’ face and was the aggressor despite video evidence to the contrary — and Sandmann was wearing a Make America Great Again hat.- READ MORE