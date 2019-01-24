Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment violation stemming from alleged punch over parking spot

Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to a second-degree harassment violation stemming from when he punched a man during a dispute over a New York City parking spot late last year.

The hotheaded thespian appeared Wednesday morning in a Manhattan courtroom, where he agreed to the district attorney’s recommendation that he attend a short anger management program as part of his plea.

The D.A. also said at the hearing that they were able to go over video and complaints and that given Baldwin, 60, didn’t have a criminal record, they recommended a violation charge of harassment in the second degree.

Baldwin will also have to pay a mandatory surcharge of $120 and provide proof of payment and completion of the anger management courses by March 27. Photographs and video of the incident will be destroyed by matter of law.

The actor’s lawyer had no comment as he left the New York City courtroom.

Baldwin previously denied punching anyone in the Nov. 2 clash. Police said at the time that Baldwin and the man started arguing and pushing each other after the man parked in a spot that the actor said a family member was holding for him. – READ MORE