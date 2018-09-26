CNN AND THE HILL SPREAD THEN RETRACT BOGUS SEXUAL ASSAULT CLAIM AGAINST KAVANAUGH

It’s tough printing the truth when you employ absolute cement heads posing as journalists.

Enter The Hill and CNN, the poster boys for shallow, cub reporting.

A Rhode Island man called Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s office and claimed that Kavanaugh and one of the judge’s high school friends, Mark Judge, had drunkenly sexually assaulted a friend of his while in Rhode Island in 1998, according to the transcript of a Senate Judiciary Committee interview with Kavanaugh.

The man’s name was redacted in the transcripts released to the public but the investigator quoted verbatim several outlandish anti-Trump tweets from the man’s Twitter account, allowing reporters to definitively identify him on Twitter as “Jeffrey Catalan.”

Catalan retracted the claim shortly afterward and said he made a “mistake” in leveling the false charge against Kavanaugh. “I have recanted because I have made a mistake and apologize for such mistake,” the man wrote on Twitter. READ MORE:

