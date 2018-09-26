SET UP: Kavanaugh Accuser Sued Former Employer, Used Law Firm Of Other Accuser

Julie Swetnick, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of participating in a gang-rape ring during his high school years, sued her former employer for sexual misconduct claims using a law firm run by the lawyer representing one of the other women accusing Kavanaugh.

“Roughly a decade ago, Ms. Swetnick was involved in a dispute with her former employer, New York Life Insurance Co., over a sexual-harassment complaint she filed, according to people familiar with the matter,” The Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday. “Representing her in the complaint was the firm run by Debra Katz, the lawyer currently representing Dr. Ford. The company ultimately reached a financial settlement with Ms. Swetnick, the people said.”

A spokesperson for New York Life told The Wall Street Journal that Swetnick worked for the organization for less than two years. The Journal notes that Swetnick did not list her employment at New York Life Insurance on a resume of hers that they reviewed. The Journal adds that a spokeswoman for Katz refused to comment.

