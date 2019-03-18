CNN anchor hits Trump: He didn’t go to Vietnam ‘until he was in his 70s’ with ‘Secret Service protection’

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera on Sunday called out President Trump for failing to go to Vietnam until he was equipped with “Secret Service protection” after the president renewed his attacks against late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Cabrera made the comments while noting that Trump has yet to forcefully denounce white supremacy in light of the mosque shootings that left dozens dead in New Zealand.

“The president did use his direct line to the American people to take more cheap shots at an American war hero who’s not even alive to defend himself,” Cabrera said on “CNN Newsroom.” “Trump again slamming the late senator John McCain today, he says, for trying to derail his run for the presidency in 2016.”

Cabrera noted that the attacks from Trump caused one of his allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), to defend McCain as “one of the most consequential senators” in U.S. history.

"Clearly not a position held by the president, who did, to his credit, go to Vietnam, although not until he was in his 70s and with Secret Service protection," Cabrera added, apparently referencing Trump's military record as well as the recent summit in Vietnam between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.