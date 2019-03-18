Creator of Jelly Belly introduces CBD-infused jelly beans

The creator of Jelly Belly is starting a line of jelly beans with the marijuana extract cannabidiol oil, or CBD oil.

Jelly Belly’s creator, David Klein, is adding CBD oil to a line of his candies after learning about the health benefits of the oil extract, he said. The company, Spectrum Confections, sells CBD oil in a bulk – in original, sugar-free and sour flavors. There are 38 flavors, including toasted marshmallow, mango and pina colada.

Klein launched Jelly Belly in 1976. According to FOX 8, the jelly beans of Spectrum Confections quickly sold out. – READ MORE