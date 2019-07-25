CNN Analyst Phil Mudd: Democrats Need to ‘Shut Up’ About Impeachment (VIDEO)

CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd on Wednesday said Democrats in Congress need to “shut up” about impeaching President Donald Trump and focus on issues like health care.

Mudd appeared on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time for a panel conversation about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing earlier in the day. Host Chris Cuomo asked CNN national security analyst Asha Rangappa what she believes Democrats should do next, prompting her to say she is not a political analyst.

“You’re smart. You work at the FBI. You’re a law professor. What do you think they should do?” Cuomo asked. – READ MORE