Report: Pelosi Shuts Down Impeachment Push After Mueller Testimony

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly shut down an effort by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to draft articles of impeachment following Wednesday’s testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

The pair appear to have watched two completely events.

Jerry Nadler pushed to launch impeachment proceedings during a closed-door meeting after Mueller’s testimony today, only to be rebuffed by Pelosi, sources say https://t.co/VXC0zkbtfE — POLITICO (@politico) July 25, 2019

Nadler, in a closed-door meeting, was seemingly excited about the prospect of pursuing impeachment, despite the fact that Mueller’s testimony was widely panned as an undeniable disaster for Democrats.

Nadler, according to sources for Politico, "suggested that several House committee chairs could begin drafting articles of impeachment against Trump."