CNBC correspondent muses on Trump’s mental health: ‘He did not look well to me’

A CNBC journalist on Saturday responded to President Trump’s lengthy press conference in Canada by saying he was concerned about the president’s mental health — the latest Trump-related health concern raised by media outlets.

CNBC correspondent John Harwood made the remarks on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.” Mediaitefirst reported on Harwood’s comments.

Trump used the press conference to take a hard stance on tariffs, warning allies not to retaliate against U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel. He also criticized past U.S. leaders for their handling of the crisis on the Korean Peninsula and trade — something he has done multiple times before.

But Harwood was concerned.

“I’ll be honest as a citizen: I’m concerned about the president’s state of mind. He did not look well to me in that press conference,” he said. “He was not speaking logically or rationally. It sounded as if he was making stuff up, saying China told me nobody’s ever talked to us, saying, ‘Oh, I talked to Justin Trudeau and can’t believe he was getting away with so much trade stuff.’”

Harwood said that that there was “something about his affect” that troubled the veteran journalist.

“I don’t think those things are true. And he, there was something about his affect which was oddly kind of languid for him,” he said. “I don’t know what it means but he did not look well to me.”- READ MORE

