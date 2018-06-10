Florida Revokes Hundreds of Gun Permits After Background Check Error

Gun permits were revoked from hundreds of Florida residents after the state’s agricultural commissioner said that a “deceitful” employee was unable to log in to the background check system.

The state failed to conduct national background checks on tens of thousands of permit applications because of the error for more than a year, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

In a statement, Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam said that 291 gun licenses were ultimately revoked from state residents.