CNBC: Americans Angry With Dems Over Stimulus Checks, ‘Targeted Attack’ On The Middle Class

CNBC is reporting that Americans are growing angry with Democrats over a proposal to shift income thresholds $1,400 stimulus checks.

CNBC is reporting that Americans are growing angry with Democrats over a proposal to shift income thresholds that might disqualify millions from a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks.

The network states that “dozens of people” reached out to them to express frustration that Congress is considering lowering the income eligibility threshold for the third round of stimulus payments.

“Many … say Democrats would be reneging on their campaign promise to provide $2,000 in direct relief payments to struggling Americans if they send them to fewer people,” they write.

Last week news surfaced that some Democrats and President Biden were open to allowing fewer people to qualify for the stimulus payments.

The reports indicate $1,400 checks would go out to individuals making $50,000 annually as opposed to $75,000, while $2,800 checks would be issued to married couples making less than $100,000 instead of $150,000.

Vox writes that should Democrats choose to lower the threshold, “roughly 40 million Americans who received the previous two checks will not receive one this time.”

Americans angry they may no longer qualify for $1,400 stimulus checks, say it feels like a ‘targeted attack’ on middle class (via @CNBCMakeIt) https://t.co/h7VYASPyBL — CNBC (@CNBC) February 8, 2021

Brian Jensvold, an IT specialist in Oregon featured in CNBC’s report, notes that the shifting income requirements for the upcoming round of stimulus checks are non-sensical, especially when using 2019 returns to determine eligibility.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --