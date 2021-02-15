Circling The Drain: Lincoln Project Founder Steve Schmidt Resigns on Lincoln’s Birthday

The Lincoln Project seems unlikely to continue after Steve Schmidt resigned from the board on Friday, becoming the sixth of eight founding members to leave the group since August.

Schmidt, according to the New York Times, is taking “temporary leave” and will “remain with the organization in an executive capacity.” The moves do not bode well for the future of the Super PAC, which has been rocked by scandal since cofounder John Weaver was ousted last month amid allegations that he engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior toward numerous young men.

Since then, reporting has uncovered evidence that seriously undermines the Lincoln Project’s repeated assertions that senior members had no knowledge of Weaver’s predatory conduct. The group’s biggest donors have grown increasingly hesitant to continue funding the scandal plagued Super PAC. – READ MORE

