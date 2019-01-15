Clinton shares 2016 debate clip saying Trump would be puppet of Russia: ‘Like I said’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday shared video from a 2016 presidential debate in which she suggested President Trump would be a “puppet” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a nod to recent reports that the FBI launched an inquiry into whether Trump was working for Russia.

Like I said: A puppet. https://t.co/BeBfYMJcic — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 14, 2019

“Like I said: A puppet,” Clinton tweeted, amplifying a video of an October 2016 debate between her and Trump.

In the clip, Trump argues that Putin “has no respect” for Clinton.

“Well that’s because he’d rather have a puppet as president,” Clinton responded.

"No puppet. No puppet," Trump interjected. "You're the puppet."