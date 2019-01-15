Trump mocks Amazon’s Bezos as ‘Jeff Bozo’

President Trump on Sunday night mocked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as “Jeff Bozo” in a tweet slamming The Washington Post, which Bezos owns.

“So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post,” Trump tweeted. “Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands!”

Trump’s tweets came shortly after The National Enquirer came out with the latest in a series of articles about Bezos’s divorce from his wife of 25 years. – READ MORE