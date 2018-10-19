CLAIRE MCCASKILL DEMANDS SPECIAL PROSECUTOR FOR PROJECT VERITAS ‘FRAUD’

Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill on Wednesday issued a demand for an investigation into the fraud she says Project Veritas committed in the making of a series of “sting” videos of her re-election campaign.

McCaskill RESPONDS… hours before the next undercover video from her campaign will be published. Check back soon to see what your staff says in the next one, @clairecmc! pic.twitter.com/Q22NdHdgil — PVeritas Action (@PVeritas_Action) October 17, 2018

“We have reason to believe that fraud has been committed against our campaign,” McCaskill campaign manager David Kirby said.

McCaskill doubled down by suggesting during an interview that Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley — who also happens to be her challenger in the current race for the seat she has held since 2006 — was somehow involved in the creation of those videos. – READ MORE