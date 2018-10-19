WATCH: MSNBC Analyst Defends Warren, Suggests Cherokee Nation is Racist

Desperate to defend Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s disastrous political stunt of taking a DNA test to try to prove Native American heritage, late Thursday morning, MSNBC Political Analyst and SiriusXM Director of Progressive Programming Zerlina Maxwell actually insinuated that the Cherokee Nation was racist, following their statement condemning Warren.

Noting that Warren “long claimed that she’s part Cherokee,” anchor Craig Melvin cited: “Cherokee Nation, Secretary of State Cherokee Nation, said in a statement, ‘DNA testing cannot prove that Warren is Cherokee or any other tribe.’” The host asked: “Do we think that the decision itself was a mistake? Do we think that the timing was a mistake?”

After Maxwell laughably argued that the move "put to bed a lot of the controversy" and somehow placed President Trump "on the defensive," she blasted the Cherokee: "But in terms of the Cherokee Nation's statement, I found that to be ridiculous." Claiming that she was "also part Cherokee," Maxwell accused the Native American tribe of racial discrimination