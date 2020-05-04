City permits religious gatherings, with one exception — church must maintain ‘records of all attendees’: ‘The Germans did this very thing to Jews’

Kansas City, Missouri, is now permitting religious gatherings, but there is a catch: The church must maintain records of all attendees.

Churches across the city may reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and must make a comprehensive list of all attendees to remain in operation.

The city’s website states, “In-person religious gatherings (including weddings and funerals) may resume, subject to the 10/10/10 rule (if held inside), or limited to 50 people outside, provided social distancing precautions are followed and event organizers maintain records of all attendees.”

“The 10/10/10 rule specifies that these businesses must limit the number of individuals on-site (inclusive of employees and customers) to no more than 10 percent of building occupancy or 10 people (whichever is larger), and record the names, contact information, and approximate entry/exit time of all customers who are on premises for more than 10 minutes,” the city website adds.

The site noted that in recording names, area business will enable the Kansas City Health Department to “more quickly trace, test, and isolate individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 if an employee or customer had the virus at the time they frequented the business.” – READ MORE

