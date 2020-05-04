Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters blasts Joe Biden as a ‘f***ing slime ball’ who can’t beat Trump

Roger Waters of the rock band Pink Floyd just torched the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, describing him as a “f***ing slime ball” and adding that he “can’t imagine Biden beating Trump in an election”

Waters told Rolling Stone that he is “on the fence” about the Democratic Party encouraging people to rally behind Biden, saying that he is “so flabbergasted and gobsmacked by the way the Democratic National Committee has railroaded Bernie … again.”

“And has put in place a candidate — I can’t imagine Biden beating Trump in an election,” Waters said. “Biden is such a f***ing slime ball, he’s so weak, and has no appeal to anybody. Trump, at least, is a snake oil salesman, he does tricks. He does them really badly, but people don’t care.”

The rock star, who clearly was a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) went on to say that it is “still staggering under the weight of them having rejected the only candidate who represented the people of America.”

“I obviously don’t know where I stand on that lesser of two evils question,” Waters said, casting doubt on Biden’s leadership skills. “I’m not sure the path to a new America that is not ruled by the current ruling class — by money, plutocracy, and a capitalist society — will be made any easier with Biden as president.” – READ MORE

