City Council in Democrat Omar’s District Votes to Dump Pledge of Allegiance

St. Louis Park, located in Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 5th congressional district in Minnesota, was the site of a recent uproar after its city council voted unanimously to do away with the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings.

The move, the group claimed, was an effort to serve a more “diverse community.”

“We concluded that in order to create a more welcoming environment to a diverse community we’re going to forgo saying the Pledge of Allegiance before every meeting,” council member Tim Brausen said before a 5-0 vote to amend the proceedings.

“Not everyone who does business with the city or has a conversation is a citizen,” Mavity told KARE 11. – READ MORE