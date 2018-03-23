Citigroup Announces Gun Control Requirements for Clients and Small Businesses

Citi group, the fourth-largest bank in the United States, has announced it will no longer do business with clients that do not meet a host of progressive gun control requirements, none of which are mandated by federal law.

In a blog post, Citi group announced:

Under this new policy, we will require new retail sector clients or partners to adhere to these best practices: (1) they don’t sell firearms to someone who hasn’t passed a background check, (2) they restrict the sale of firearms for individuals under 21 years of age, and (3) they don’t sell bump stocks or high-capacity magazines. This policy will apply across the firm, including to small business, commercial and institutional clients, as well as credit card partners, whether co-brand or private label. It doesn’t impact the ability of consumers to use their Citi cards at merchants of their choice. – READ MORE

