CIA Officer Blows Whistle on Bob Woodward: Proves He Fabricated MAJOR Parts of Book; Trump Threatens to Expose With “Real Book”

Bob Woodward has been a liar for decades.

Just ask Kevin Shipp, who worked the protective detail of CIA Director William Casey. Shipp maintains Woodward tried to force his way into Casey’s hospital room when the director was dying.

Classy guy.

But Shipp was one of the CIA officers protecting Casey and turned Woodward away. Apparently out of pure osmosis, Woodward produced Casey’s “deathbed confession” in his book ‘Veil.’

But wait. Woodward never got anywhere close to Casey during his final days in 1987. How could Woodward obtain a confession from Casey’s bedside when he wasn’t even allowed in the hospital?

He lied, per Shipp. And lied big.

“Woodward needs to be exposed,” Shipp told True Pundit. “I was there when Woodward lied about his discussion with Casey on his deathbed.”

Shipp is no lightweight either. Per Wikispooks:

“Kevin Shipp, former CIA Officer and Anti Terrorism expert, held several high level positions in the CIA. He was assigned as a protective agent for the Director of Central Intelligence, a counterintelligence investigator, team leader protecting sensitive CIA assets from assassination, manager of high risk Counter Terrorism Center protective operations, lead instructor for members of allied governments, internal staff security investigator and a polygraph examiner tasked with protecting the CIA from foreign agent penetration. He is the recipient of two CIA Meritorious Unit Citations, three Exceptional Performance Awards and a Medallion for overseas covert operations. Shipp also supervised the Department of State Anti Terrorism Assistance program and managed the protective detail assigned to the president of Afghanistan following the US invasion.”

True Pundit’s Thomas Paine said Woodward has made a career out of such misrepresentations. Paine brutally dissected Woodward just days ago, calling the Washington Post’s icon a relic who hasn’t produced anything of provable substance since Watergate.

Shipp agrees. As does President Trump. Prompted by Woodward’s unsubstantiated claims in his anti-Trump book, Trump said Monday he was going to write a real book about D.C., exposing the widespread corruption.

This is the Bob Woodward who lied about a deathbed confession by CIA Director William Casey. It never happened. We were there 24/7 right outside Casey’s hospital room. Woodward tried and we threw him out. He lied about the encounter in his book “Veil.” https://t.co/VGvWpz9Ly2 — Kevin Shipp (@Kevin_Shipp) September 4, 2018

But Shipp has taken the fight against Woodward a step further, calling the heralded journalist a CIA plant. Shipp alleges Woodward had top secret clearance during Watergate and was the CIA’s mouthpiece and Deep State liason who made sure Richard Nixon was removed from the White House.

Bob Woodward was also the senior editor of the Washington Post when I came out to blow the whistle on the CIA and called the Post. The Post went straight to the CIA and reported my contact. The Post is now owned by Amazon, which has a $600M CIA contract. pic.twitter.com/qFxSYGBocZ — Kevin Shipp (@Kevin_Shipp) September 4, 2018

President Trump lashed out at Woodward on Monday alleging similar undertones.

“The Woodward book is a Joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources. Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!” — Monday Trump Tweet.

“It is mostly anonymous sources in here, why should anyone trust you? General Mattis, General Kelly said it’s not true.” @SavannahGuthrie @TODAYshow Bob Woodward is a liar who is like a Dem operative prior to the Midterms. He was caught cold, even by NBC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

Of course a career fabricator like Woodward would never have the guts to respond to such criticism, especially amid the roar of sycophant liberals who cheer lies and fraud — no matter how absurd — as long as they are employed to discredit Trump.

Perhaps Woodward should focus on his own deathbed confession. Sounds like it could be pretty lengthy. But what liberal publishing house would print the truth anyway?

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1