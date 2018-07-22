CIA: China Is Waging a ‘Quiet Kind of Cold War’ Against US

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — China is waging a “quiet kind of cold war” against the United States, using all its resources to try to replace America as the leading power in the world, a top CIA expert on Asia said Friday.

Beijing doesn’t want to go to war, he said, but the current communist government, under President Xi Jingping, is subtly working on multiple fronts to undermine the U.S. in ways that are different than the more well-publicized activities being employed by Russia.

“I would argue … that what they’re waging against us is fundamentally a cold war — a cold war not like we saw during THE Cold War (between the U.S. and the Soviet Union) but a cold war by definition,” Michael Collins, deputy assistant director of the CIA’s East Asia mission center, said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Rising U.S.-China tension goes beyond the trade dispute playing out in a tariff tit-for-tat between the two nations. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump revealed in an interview aired Friday that he is “ready” to put tariffs on every Chinese good coming into the U.S. if necessary.

“I’m ready to go to 500,” Trump told CNBC’s Joe Kernen in a “Squawk Box” interview. “I’m not doing this for politics, I’m doing this to do the right thing for our country. We have been ripped off by China for a long time.”

He stressed that while he bears no ill will toward China or its leadership, he is determined to address China’s unfair trading practices.

The president was referring to the roughly $500 billion worth of Chinese products exported to the U.S. each year.

Were he to take such an action, it would dramatically escalate the slowly intensifying trade spat between Washington and Beijing. – READ MORE

