Trump Signs Executive Order Jump-Starting Business in America

On Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order to make a workforce initiative that will help create apprenticeships and on-the-job training for U.S. workers in a variety of U.S. companies.

“I will be signing an executive order to establish the National Council for the American Worker. That’s a first. This Council will be made up of top officials across the government,” Trump said at the event, according to CNS News.

“We’re also establishing an outside advisory board of industry leaders and experts, which we will announce in the coming weeks, very shortly. A lot of people want to be on that board very badly. I have some great people going on that board,” the president continued.

The executive order follows Trump’s campaign promise to boost the American economy, building on the impact his time in the White House has had so far on job creation and the unemployment rate. According to the White House, as reported by Transportation Topics News, during Trump’s tenure so far, “more than 3.7 million jobs have been created and the unemployment rate is at 4%.”

According to USA Today, Ivanka Trump addressed members of the Cabinet on Wednesday in preparation for Thursday’s event. “More people who have been discouraged or were sitting on the sidelines are reengaging and starting to look for a job.” But, Ivanka Trump added, “employers are having trouble finding enough workers with the right skills.” – READ MORE

Zach Mottl, the owner of American manufacturing company Atlas Tool Works in Lyons, Illinois, is thanking President Trump for his recent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

In an interview with Fox Business, Mottl praised Trump’s tariffs on foreign countries and their imported steel and aluminum, saying the economic nationalist approach to trade should have been implemented years ago to help American businesses and workers.

Mottl said: Well, it will certainly be a better product and it should be made in the U.S. because its not that we’re not competitive, it’s that other countries are breaking the rules, breaking their promises and quite frankly cheating, and so the president, he’s taking a tough approach and I say: Thank you Mr. President for your ‘Enough is enough’ approach on trade. This is what we’ve needed. For 23 years we’ve seen other countries, we didn’t start a trade war, it’s been going on for a long time and we’re just finally engaging and trying to defend ourselves here. [Emphasis added] – READ MORE

