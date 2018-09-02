Chuck Yeager sets the record straight on Hollywood’s depiction of Neil Armstrong in new movie

Chuck Yeager, a World War II fighter pilot ace who became the first known pilot to break the sound barrier, took a swipe at Hollywood on Friday over the upcoming movie “First Man.”

@GenChuckYeager Ryan Gosling is coming out with the movie First Man where it portrays Neil Armstrong as a liberal progressive anti Trump (in spirit) non-flag waiver. Probably agree with the National Anthem kneelers, too; at least in Hollywood's liberal imagination. For your Info. — Clarence Swirly (@ClarenceSwirly) August 31, 2018

That’s not the Neil Armstrong I knew — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) August 31, 2018

Later, he stepped up criticism, taking a swipe at Hollywood.

More Hollywood make-believe — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) August 31, 2018

The late Neil Armstrong’s 1969 trip to the moon may have been “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” but it was also a massive achievement for the United States.

One of Armstrong’s first orders of business was to proudly plant the American flag, after all.

But Ryan Gosling, the Canadian actor who plays Armstrong in “First Man,” Hollywood’s rendition of the moon landing, told the Telegraph the magic moment was intentionally omitted from the big screen because Armstrong’s achievement “transcended countries and borders.”

“First Man” is getting rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival, but critics noted the unpatriotically sanitized flick is missing something important, and Gosling explained he worked with French-Canadian director Damien Chazelle and the Armstrong family to decide on its key moments.

"I think this was widely regarded in the end as a human achievement (and) that's how we chose to view it," he said. "I also think Neil was extremely humble, as were many of these astronauts, and time and time again he deferred the focus from himself to the 400,000 people who made the mission possible."