CONFUSION IN SUPER CLOSE ALASKA PRIMARY AFTER 17 VOTER REGISTRATIONS TRACE BACK TO A SINGLE MOBILE HOME

A potential investigation hangs over an Alaska State House Republican primary after the race came down to a few votes, but irregularities like 17 voter registrations that trace back to a single mobile home address caught the attention of the Alaska Division of Elections.

Incumbent Gabrielle LeDoux leads challenger Aaron Weaver by 113 votes after Tuesday’s election, but at least 26 absentee ballots for LeDoux are classified as “suspect” by the state Division of Elections, reported KTVA.

The state Republican Party Chairman Tuckerman Babcock is calling for an investigation. LeDoux fell out of favor with her party in 2016 after she abandoned the Republican caucus.

The 17 Republican voter registrations linked to a single mobile home are in a section of House District 15 that is home to members of the Chinese Hmong community. A woman who answered the door of the mobile home and identified herself as Laura Chang told KTVA she did not know many of the people who registered to vote using the address.- READ MORE

MSNBC co-anchors Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi expressed revulsion and fascination on Thursday at the idea people may support President Donald Trump because it would help their pocketbooks or they agreed with his policies on guns and abortion.

Interviewing left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer, Ruhle fretted that in spite of Trump’s boorishness and dishonesty, “a lot of people vote pretty selfishly.”

“While we could find or do find the president’s constant lying or lawlessness or reprehensible behavior morally unacceptable, a lot of people vote pretty selfishly, and they say, ‘What’s going to give me more money in my pockets?'” Ruhle said to Steyer, who has long sought Trump’s impeachment.- READ MORE