Chuck Woolery: Supporting Trump ‘pretty much destroyed my career’

Supporting President Trump and taking a conservative stance in public ruined Chuck Woolery’s career and got him shadow-banned from Twitter, said the former game show host on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.

Woolery tweeted about his personal political beliefs last week and claimed he paid a heavy professional price for simply expressing how he felt.

To answer your question. Yes I have pretty much destroyed my career by openly supporting Trump and letting all know, I am a conservative. Painful at times, but true. After all is said and done. It was my choice and I can live with it. I would do it all again. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) November 7, 2019

“It was kind of a self-deprecating tweet I sent out because I know I’m shadow-banned. I’ve got about 650 or 700,000 followers,” he told “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade.

"I know the half of them don't get what I say. So I sent this thing out just as kind of a test — because it made me look I was losing in life. And it just went crazy — it was the biggest tweet I ever had in my life. So as long as you're a loser they love you."