ABC Chief Political Analyst Tweets Attack at GOP Rep Elise Stefanik

ABC chief political analyst Matthew Dowd on Wednesday tweeted, then deleted an attack at Rep. Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) after she questioned witnesses during the House impeachment hearing.

“Elise stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need,” Dowd wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Dowd’s attack came minutes after Stefanik pointed out during a House Intelligence Committee hearing that although President Donald Trump threatened to remove aid from Ukraine, and asked Ukrainian officials to investigate the Biden family, neither of these things ever occurred.

Thx @RepMarkMeadows ! It’s a good thing I wasn’t raised to measure my self-worth or professional work based on tweets from self-important @MSNBC commentators like Dowd (who is he again?)! I earn support from #NY21 voters bc of my focus on keeping my promises & delivering #Results https://t.co/o3BvcWh1NQ — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 13, 2019

Stefanik responded to the tweet, saying that she does not measure her “self-worth or professional work based on tweets from self-important @MSNBC commentators,” and asking of Dowd, “Who is he again?”