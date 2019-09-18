Christine Blasey Ford’s Friend Says She Was Threatened with ‘Smear Campaign’ if She Didn’t Back Kavanaugh Story

The friend of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford reportedly said the story of the alleged assault “didn’t make any sense” and claimed she was threatened with a smear campaign if she did not support it.

Ford said her high school friend, Leland Keyser, was at the party that took place in 1982 when she claims Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

However, in a new book titled The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, written by New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, Keyser is quoted as saying, “I don’t have any confidence in the story. Those facts together I don’t recollect, and it just didn’t make any sense.”

“It would be impossible for me to be the only girl at a get-together with three guys, have her leave, and then not figure out how she’s getting home,” Keyser recalled. “I just really didn’t have confidence in the story.”

