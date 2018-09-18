Christie Defends Kavanaugh, Dubs Allegations ‘Extraordinarily Unfair’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) insisted that the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Judge Brett Kavanaugh during the late stages of his U.S. Supreme Court confirmation process are “extraordinarily unfair” to Kavanaugh.

Christie made his strong remarks during an interview Monday on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”

“But I think the other thing that we would talk about — and obviously the [accuser] here needs to be heard, needs to have her allegations looked at — but also, this is extraordinarily unfair to Judge Kavanaugh,” Christie, now an ABC News contributor, told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“This is an allegation that is 35-plus years old, and now you’re going to attempt to try to deal with that in a very truncated period of time,” Christie continued. “This is why people are reluctant to get in front of those [Senate] committees, George, and sit down for Senate confirmation, because of this kind of bloodletting.”- READ MORE

President Donald Trump dismissed on Monday the idea that his Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh would withdraw his nomination after a woman accused him of sexual harassment over 30 years ago.

“What a ridiculous question,” Trump replied when asked by reporters at the White House about whether his nominee would withdraw.

But the president appeared willing to work something out with Democrats to get a “full process” and “hear everybody out.”

“I’d like to see a complete process. I’d like everybody to be very happy,” he said. “Most importantly I want the American people to be happy because they’re getting somebody that is great.”

Trump expressed skepticism about the timing of the allegation which Democrats knew in the Summer, specifically criticizing Sen. Dianne Feinstein. – READ MORE