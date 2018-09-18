WATCH: Sean Penn Pushes Back Against #MeToo Movement

Sean Penn has some qualms with the #MeToo movement, which he says has produced disharmony between the sexes.

“This is a movement that was, you know, largely shouldered by a kind of receptacle of the salacious,” Sean Penn says to @nmoralesnbc during a discussion about the #MeToo movement pic.twitter.com/O4yGtEZjpk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 17, 2018

Speaking with NBC’s “Today,” the Oscar-winning actor criticized the spirit of #MeToo, which he says has largely divided men and women.

“This is a movement that was largely shouldered by a kind of receptacle of the salacious,” Penn told Natalie Morales.- READ MORE

It’s safe to say that the waning #MeToo-sparked sisterhood between actresses Asia Argento and Rose McGowan is officially over.

On Monday, Argento threatened McGowan with legal action if she does not retract claims she made regarding the bombshell report that Argento, then 37, allegedly had sex with actor Jimmy Bennett when he was 17 years old and subsequently paid him off to keep quiet.

“Dear @RoseMcGowan,” the Italian actress posted to Twitter. “It is with genuine regret that I am giving you 24 hours to retract and apologise for the horrendous lies made against me in your statement of August 27th. If you fail to address this libel I will have no option other than to take immediate legal action.”

Dear @RoseMcGowan. It is with genuine regret that I am giving you 24 hours to retract and apologise for the horrendous lies made against me in your statement of August 27th. If you fail to address this libel I will have no option other than to take immediate legal action. — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) September 17, 2018

Argento and McGowan sparked a fierce friendship after they both came forward to claim they were sexually victimized by Democrat mega-donor and producer Harvey Weinstein. Both Argento and McGowan have been vocal supporters and figureheads of the #MeToo movement in the days since. – READ MORE